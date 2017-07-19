Court rejects abortion plea of minor’s parents

According to the medical report, the minor was six months pregnant and hence abortion cannot be carried out. (Representational image) According to the medical report, the minor was six months pregnant and hence abortion cannot be carried out. (Representational image)

Disposing the application moved by the parents of a 10-year-old rape victim in which they had sought permission for abortion, a local court observed that girl cannot undergo abortion as it can pose serious health issues.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Roonam R Joshi passed the orders on the basis of medical report submitted by the doctors of Gynecology Department of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

According to the medical report, the minor was six months pregnant and hence abortion cannot be carried out. The court had directed the hospital to conduct the medical test of the minor Monday. An application was filed in the court to allow permission to abort the child.

The matter came to light when the victim complained to her parents of stomach ache. She went to the doctor who confirmed that she was six months pregnant. She told her mother that her maternal uncle had allegedly committed the crime. The victim’s parents then approached the police and the accused was arrested.

A case was registered in Sector 39 police station. During the course of investigation, it came to light that the victim was allegedly raped six to seven times by the accused when he visited the home.

