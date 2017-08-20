Court orders Rakhi Sawant to surrender by August 25

A Ludhiana-based advocate, Narinder Adiya, had filed a case against Sawant in July 2016 under Section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC for her alleged derogatory comments on Maharishi Valmiki on television. (File) A Ludhiana-based advocate, Narinder Adiya, had filed a case against Sawant in July 2016 under Section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC for her alleged derogatory comments on Maharishi Valmiki on television. (File)

A local court in Ludhiana granted conditional bail to bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant on Saturday, ordering her to surrender in the trial court before or on August 25. The session court of judge Gurbir Singh ordered her to surrender in the court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta. Sawant had been booked for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Maharishi Valmiki.

Rajnish Lakhanpal, one of the counsels for Sawant, said that the court has granted her conditional bail and she has been asked to appear before court by August 25. He added that Sawant’s plea asking for more time to appear in the court was accepted and she wasgiven an extension till August 25.

On August 7, the court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta had issued fresh non-bailable arrest warrant against her after she failed to appear in the court. Earlier on August 5, she was given conditional bail but she failed to appear in the court. The court had ordered the police to arrest her by September 5 but now, she has been given time to surrender by August 25.

A Ludhiana-based advocate, Narinder Adiya, had filed a case against Sawant in July 2016 under Section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC for her alleged derogatory comments on Maharishi Valmiki on television.

