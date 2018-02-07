Court Commissioner tells Punjab and Haryana HC: ‘Can’t say if things were removed before Dera sanitisation’

The court commissioner has now been asked to submit the supplementary report within two weeks. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi The court commissioner has now been asked to submit the supplementary report within two weeks. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The Court Commissioner, appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to supervise the sanitisation of the Dera headquarters in September last year, on Tuesday told the court that he was not in a position to say if anything was removed from the Dera before the sanitisation drive.

Court Commissioner Anil Kumar Singh Panwar found himself also told the full bench of the High Court that he was “unable to understand” the order in which he was told to submit his “specific opinion” on what he had seen at the Dera.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant, Augustine George Masih and Avneesh Jhingan on December 20 had ordered, “We thus request the learned Court Commissioner to go through the entire material appended with his first report and give his specific opinion on each material aspect.”

During the resumed hearing, Panwar, who is former District & Sessions Judge in Haryana, told the bench that he had “already expressed” his opinion that certain things require further probe and in a particular reference to his findings said that he has already reported vehicles “in large quantity” at the Dera plied without any documents and one van was also found which was claimed by no one. As the bench told him that the purpose behind seeking his report was to know that had anything been removed from the Dera during period between August 25 and the day the sanitisation was carried out, Panwar replied, “Nothing of that kind was seen there. Wardrobes were lying intact. Articles were there. I cannot say what was not there.”

“Signs were not visible to me. In case something was removed, I can’t say,” he told the bench. “Nothing of cash, jewellery was found. It tells entire story.” “Don’t make us draw inferences. You can draw your conclusions,” the bench responded. “We cannot compel you. You are the only impartial person sent there. The state, Union of India and the Dera lawyers will defend themselves.”

Senior Advocate Anupam Gupta in his submission said that Panwar has opted out of the responsibility and even a report submitted by one of the police officers from Sirsa is more insightful than his report. “If he says Baba is not responsible, he is free to do so. One cannot hold him accountable. But whatever the eye has seen, the pen must put on record. Everyone from high to low has been pulled up… judicial officer is no exception…,” Gupta said.

The senior counsel representing the Dera Sacha Sauda, Senior Advocate Ashok Aggarwal, told the bench that the Court Commissioner Panwar had no jurisdiction to comment and he was there only to supervise the sanitisation process. He also insisted on putting his argument on record of the court. The court commissioner has now been asked to submit the supplementary report within two weeks.

