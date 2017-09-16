Court allows UT Police to further probe 10-yr-old girl’s rape case

(Representational) (Representational)

A LOCAL court on Friday allowed the application of Chandigarh Police to further investigate the 10-year-old girl’s rape case. After probing the matter again, the Chandigarh Police will submit a supplementary challan in the court. A police official said the victim’s statements recorded in the court against the accused were enough to prove his involvement in the crime but to find out involvement of more people, an application was moved for further probe.

The police official said they would begin the probe after meeting their senior officers. In the investigation, the police will question the accused and family members of the victim. They would also approach the victim. If required, the DNA samples of the victim’s newborn child and the accused will be re-examined. DNA samples of other suspects will also be taken.

After the DNA samples of the accused and the newborn did not match, the police swung into action and moved an application in the local court seeking permission for further investigation of the case. On Friday, no evidence was recorded in the court proceedings of the case. The investigation officer of the case who was summoned for questioning and recording statements did not appear in the court.

The 10-year-old rape victim had given birth to a baby girl at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on August 17. The accused, who is an uncle of the victim, is in judicial custody.

SIT constituted

The Channdigarh Police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) for further investigation of the 10-year-old girl’s rape case. The SIT consists DSP (women cell) Chepyala Anjitha, DSP (south) Deepak Yadav, Inspector Gurjeet Kaur and Sector 39 SHO, Inspector Rajdeep Singh. Inspector Gurjeet Kaur was appointed as the probe officer of the case. The previous probe officer, S-I Pratibha Devi, is not in the SIT. Sources said S-I Pratibha is in the last stage of pregnancy and will take leave.

