Chandigarh: Couple among four persons sentenced to life

FOUR PERSONS, including a couple, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for murdering a 65-year-old man in 2014 to take his diamond-studded gold ring by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Harish Anand. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts. The convicts, Amit Kumar, his wife Suman, both residents of Sector-40, Jitender Singh and Anita alias Ritu, residents of Sector 56, were held guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to shield offender).

According to police, the four had murdered Krishan Lal Arora (65), who went missing from his home on October 25. The convicts, after murdering the victim, disposed of his body in a canal. The accused were arrested on November 6, 2014.

According to the FIR, police received a complaint that Krishan Lal Arora, a resident of Sector 47, had been missing since the afternoon of October 25, 2014. The complainant, Shiv, who is Arora’s son, alleged that Amit, who was known to them, may have had a role in his father’s disappearance. So, a case was registered at Sector-31 police station and an SIT, comprising officials of the Crime Branch and police, was constituted.

The accused, Amit, told the police that he, along with wife Suman and two others, Anita and Jitender, had hatched a plan to murder Arora and take his expensive ring as he always had an eye on it.

On October 25, 2014, Amit took Arora to his friend’s house at Sector 40 where all the four accused were present. They strangulated him to death and dumped his body into a canal in Ropar.

