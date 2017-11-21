Consumer Forum KLM & Lufthansa penalised Rs 35,000, following loss and damage to luggage

Representational Image Representational Image

THE CONSUMER forum penalised KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Lufthansa Airlines of Rs 35,000 following loss and damage to the baggage of a couple on their return journey from Europe.

Gaurav, who recently got married, had planned a tour of Vienna, Prague and Amsterdam from July 12, 2016, to July 21, 2016. to celebrate with his wife Simran. The newly-weds got the entire booking reservation done by making due payment.

It is averred that after completing the tour, the couple duly boarded the return flight KL (871) on July 20, 2016, from Amsterdam at about 1:30 pm and the flight was scheduled to land in New Delhi at 2.20 pm. But the flight did not take off and the complainant and other passengers were made to sit in the plane and told to deboard only at 5:30 pm.

However, after waiting at the airport for long, around 8 pm, it was conveyed that the flight had been cancelled; the complainant and other passengers were given 10 Euros each for meals, etc. and later told to collect the coupons and come in queue after being informed for the next scheduled flight, including night stay, next flight and for giving small care kit, etc.

Gaurav stated that he was told by the Lufthansa staff that their luggage would remain with them only and it would be automatically transferred to the Lufthansa flight next day. The complainant then went back to the hotel provided by the airlines late at night.

Next day, the couple boarded the flight and reached New Delhi on July 22 at about 12:30 am. But, Gaurav and Simran’s luggage did not reach the conveyor belt even after waiting till 3 am and ultimately, they had to fill up a complaint form for loss of luggage, whereupon the Lufthansa staff assured the couple that their luggage would be delivered at their residence.

The couple stated that they recently got married and had taken along clothes, inners, shoes, perfumes, toiletries, glasses, watches etc., of well-known brands in a brand new suitcase. Besides, US dollars were lying in the said suitcase besides the gifts items/souvenirs and all other things were not less than Rs 2.5 lakh value and ultimately, on August 3, 2016, when they got the baggage back, their suitcase of Delsey brand was found to be damaged, the cosmetics/toiletries had melted/leaked, thereby spoiling a number of expensive clothes, especially two branded jackets of Zara and CK, which cannot be used at all.

Meanwhile, the airlines filed a reply stating that the couple received the missing baggage from the Lufthansa agent and as a gesture of goodwill, the airlines authorities also offered compensation of EUR 600 REF or EUR 800 NREF to the couple. But the complainant refused to accept that and chose to take legal action despite the fact that the delay in flight was caused due to a technical problem and since the couple was well aware of the fact that expensive items and currency, etc. were not to be carried in check-in baggage.

The forum observed that both the airlines – KLM and Lufthansa – tried to wriggle out off their responsibility and one thing is clear that the baggage in question was delivered with delay and allegedly in a damaged condition. Since it is not clear at whose end the baggage was damaged, the forum deemed it appropriate to hold both the airlines liable for the harassment as well as loss suffered by the complainant.

