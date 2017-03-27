Congress govt unleashing political vendetta against SAD-BJP: Sampla

Raking up the incidents of gangwar which broke out in Kapurthala Jail followed by the jailbreak attempt in Gurdaspur, the BJP Sunday accused the Congress government of unleashing political vendetta against the SAD-BJP workers. “Maintaining law and order doesn’t seem to be a priority of Punjab government and it is busy resorting to vendetta politics,” said Vijay Sampla, the state unit president and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Citing incidents where Congress leaders had tried to forcibly take control of cash-rich Truck Unions at gun point, the alleged murder of SAD worker Gurbachan Singh Khalsa by Congress activist Col. (retd) Surjit Singh in Amritsar’s Ferochichi village and several other incidents of Congress leaders browbeating the SAD-BJP workers, Sampla said that Capt. Amarinder Singh’s government had failed to rein in the “Congress’ goons”.

Lambasting the Chief Minister, Sampla said, “Instead of focusing on good governance and devoting time to improve the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh is busy hogging the limelight by taking news-oriented token decisions and giving interviews to various channels and news dailies”. Cautioning that it was unbecoming of a Chief Minister, Sampla asked Amarinder to focus on the poll promises which he had made in his poll manifesto.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now