Complaint against MP over ‘obscene video’

A POLICE complaint was filed against Fatehgarh Sahib MP Harinder Singh Khalsa for allegedly posting an ‘obscene video’ in a WhatsApp group. Khalsa, who was elected Fatehgarh Sahib MP on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, was suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

In a complaint filed with DIG (Ludhiana range) Gursharan Singh Sandhu Friday, a woman, Renu Sonia of Samrala, along with representatives of Universal Human Rights Organisation (UHRO), alleged that Khalsa posted an “obscene video” in a WhatsApp group with a caption ‘Babe di beti, Honey Preet’. (referring to Honeypreet, daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh).

“Khalsa posted a video in a WhatsApp group a few days ago. I am also a member of the group. I immediately messaged in the group saying that being an MP and a representative of people, he should not post such messages. However, without giving any clarification, he simply left the group immediately,” said Sonia.

DIG Sandhu said an enquiry in the case had been marked to SSP (Khanna) Naavjot Singh Mahal. Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, Khalsa said, “A few days ago, I was on a tour to England. My phone was not working as it do not have international roaming facility. We were staying at a friend’s place and I had no idea that where my phone was during those days as I was not using it. One day, some teenagers who were acquaintances of a friend, fiddled with my phone. Later, I realised that they downloaded this obscene video in my phone and posted it in a WhatsApp group. I immediately uninstalled WhatsApp from my phone as suggested by my wife. Now, some AAP women members who are against me have got an opportunity to create an issue. I will be giving all these details to the police… on how the video was posted by mistake from my phone.”

