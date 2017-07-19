CLTA-AITA Championship series: Prinkle, Shashikant advance to quarters

Top seed Chandigarh Academy for Rural Tennis (CHART) trainee Prinkle Singh stamped her authority with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Lagan Bidhan to sail into the quarter-finals in the girls’ U-18 singles category in the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) played at the CLTA Courts, Sector 10, on Tuesday.
It was a superlative performance from Prinkle as she dominated the opening set of the match and won the set 6-2. Prinle won the second set with an identical margin to book her spot in the quarter-finals. In another match of the day, Ashpreet Kaur Bajwa ended the challenge of Aditi Dogra with an easy 6-1, 6-0 win. The match started on an easy note for Bajwa as she won the first set 6-1 before blanking Dogra 6-0 in the second set to complete the win.
Third seed Sarah Dev, too, had an easy outing as she sniffed out the challenge of Garvita Dutta with a 6-1, 6-1 win. The first set saw Dev playing with control and the youngster pocketed the first set with a 6-1 margin. The second set was also dominated by Dev as she claimed it with a 6-1 margin to rally into the quarter-finals.
In the girls’ U-16 singles category, fourth seed and CHART trainee Priyanka Jakhar fought her way to carve out a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jyotsna Yadav to enter the quarter-finals. The opening set saw both the players giving their best and Jakhar won the set 7-5. Jhakar played with control in the second set to claim the set 6-3 to compete the two-set win.
Top seed Richa Chougule too made her way into the quarter-finals with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Jannat Kaur Anand. Chougule blanked Anand 6-0 in the first set before claiming the second set with a 6-2 margin. It was a joy for second seed Sandeepti Singh Rao as she scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Simran Vaduthu. Serving with control, Rao took the first set 6-1 before winning the second set with an identical margin to end Vaduthu’s challenge.
In the boys’ U-16 singles category, top seed and CHART trainee Shashikant Rajput continued his fine form in the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mohan Nagreta. Displaying his complete dominance in the match, Rajput won the opening set 6-0 before blanking Nagreta with an identical margin in the final set to seal his spot in the quarter-finals.
Second seed and CHART trainee Krishan Hooda too joined Rajput in the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Girish Chougule. Hooda took the opening set 6-2 before winning the final set 6-2. It was end of the road for sixth seed Nitin Jaipal Singh as he had to face a 6-7 (4), 6-7 (11) defeat against Sonu Khan to bow out of the tournament.
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App