CLTA-AITA Championship series: Prinkle, Shashikant advance to quarters

Prinkle Singh (left) and Ajay Malik of Haryana in action. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Prinkle Singh (left) and Ajay Malik of Haryana in action. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Top seed Chandigarh Academy for Rural Tennis (CHART) trainee Prinkle Singh stamped her authority with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Lagan Bidhan to sail into the quarter-finals in the girls’ U-18 singles category in the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) played at the CLTA Courts, Sector 10, on Tuesday.

It was a superlative performance from Prinkle as she dominated the opening set of the match and won the set 6-2. Prinle won the second set with an identical margin to book her spot in the quarter-finals. In another match of the day, Ashpreet Kaur Bajwa ended the challenge of Aditi Dogra with an easy 6-1, 6-0 win. The match started on an easy note for Bajwa as she won the first set 6-1 before blanking Dogra 6-0 in the second set to complete the win.

Third seed Sarah Dev, too, had an easy outing as she sniffed out the challenge of Garvita Dutta with a 6-1, 6-1 win. The first set saw Dev playing with control and the youngster pocketed the first set with a 6-1 margin. The second set was also dominated by Dev as she claimed it with a 6-1 margin to rally into the quarter-finals.

In the girls’ U-16 singles category, fourth seed and CHART trainee Priyanka Jakhar fought her way to carve out a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jyotsna Yadav to enter the quarter-finals. The opening set saw both the players giving their best and Jakhar won the set 7-5. Jhakar played with control in the second set to claim the set 6-3 to compete the two-set win.

Top seed Richa Chougule too made her way into the quarter-finals with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Jannat Kaur Anand. Chougule blanked Anand 6-0 in the first set before claiming the second set with a 6-2 margin. It was a joy for second seed Sandeepti Singh Rao as she scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Simran Vaduthu. Serving with control, Rao took the first set 6-1 before winning the second set with an identical margin to end Vaduthu’s challenge.

In the boys’ U-16 singles category, top seed and CHART trainee Shashikant Rajput continued his fine form in the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mohan Nagreta. Displaying his complete dominance in the match, Rajput won the opening set 6-0 before blanking Nagreta with an identical margin in the final set to seal his spot in the quarter-finals.

Second seed and CHART trainee Krishan Hooda too joined Rajput in the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Girish Chougule. Hooda took the opening set 6-2 before winning the final set 6-2. It was end of the road for sixth seed Nitin Jaipal Singh as he had to face a 6-7 (4), 6-7 (11) defeat against Sonu Khan to bow out of the tournament.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App