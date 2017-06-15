Class X pass out students busy with admission process in Chandigarh

The admission process has begun in senior secondary schools in the city and Class X pass out students are busy getting themselves enrolled in their favourite courses. The students are making beelines outside the schools and collecting all required forms. The results of Class X were announced on May 28.

Harshit Saini, a pass out from Blue Bird School in Sector 16, Panchkula, said: “My first preference is Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 10. The school has many additional courses to offer. I chose a government school instead of a private one because all my peers and friends are going to the same institution.”

Pass out from Government Model High School Vikas Mehak said: “I want to take up commerce with additional subject as either maths or Hindi. My parents have suggested me to join Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 8. The admission process has been fairly easy without any rush in the schools.”

Ishan Kapoor, a pass out from Manav Mangal School in Sector 1, Panchkula, said: “My plans for the future are pretty much decided for now. I want to get into the University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management, Panjab University, to pursue a BSc degree in hotel management and for that I will be applying to Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 10 as they offer a vocational course in hotel management.”

Music lover Yogesh, who passed his Class X from the Government High School in Manimajra, said: “I want to opt for arts and I want to study economics. I have chosen music as my additional subject as I am a national level tabla player and hence want to take my career in music a little forward. The admission process was okay and I was able to fill up my form correctly.”

