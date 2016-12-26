Chandigarh’s summer water woes: Low pressure, reduced supply

THE SUMMER season brings in water woes, with city residents complaining about low water pressure and reduced supply hours. Against the peak summer demand of 116 million gallons daily (mgd) of water, Chandigarh receives 87 mgd. Of this, 67 mgd is from Kajauli Waterworks and the remaining is from tubewells. For almost a decade, the proposal to get additional water from Phase V and VI of Kajauli waterworks has been hitting one or the other roadblock. In October this year, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore laid the foundation stone for the work for laying pipelines for Phase V and VI. This will bring additional 29 mgd water to Chandigarh. The challenge before the newly elected councillors will be to ensure that the work does not experience further hurdles and is completed within the stipulated period of nine months.

The inter-state water-sharing agreement for Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Chandimandir was signed in 1983. As per the agreement, Chandigarh receives 14.5 mgd from every phase, Mohali gets 2.5 mgd and Chandimandir as well as Panchkula receive 1.5 mgd each. For several years, Chandigarh was using Panchkula’s share of water as the pipelines between the two places was not laid earlier. However, this was completed in 2015. The transmission and distribution losses are around 25 per cent, the main reason being that the water pipelines have not been changed in many years. This also needs to be checked by the MC in its new term. In fact, for Chandigarh, Kajauli waterworks is a primary source of water. Any breakdown hampers the water supply to the entire city.

In July this year, a snag at Kajauli waterworks led to Chandigarh not receiving any water supply for three days. In September again, a snag developed at the waterworks hampering water supply for two days. Officials say that there is a need for replacing the machinery at Kajauli waterworks. Further, power back-up needs to be provided. As part of the Smart City proposal, the civic body aims to provide 24×7 water supply in the city. An official says that for achieving this, an upgrade of infrastructure and better maintenance of the existing facilities will be required.