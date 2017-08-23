Chandigarh’s new SSP takes charge: ‘Will ensure law is maintained in city’

SSP Nilambari Jagadale interacts with the media at UT police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) SSP Nilambari Jagadale interacts with the media at UT police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

“My focus will be to check crime against vulnerable section including women and children”, said the 2008-batch Punjab Cadre IPS officer, Nilambari Vijay Jagadale, as she took the charge of the post of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Tuesday. Interacting with the media after taking over the charge, Jagadale said, “I have worked at rural and urban areas in different districts of Punjab and crime form differentiates at every place. I will see across Chandigarh as how and what type of crime prevails here and then will workout what is best for the city.”

Acknowledging that there is a law and order problem in Chandigarh, Jagadale said, “I will ensure that implementation of law is maintained within the city”. When asked on corruption in Chandigarh Police, the SSP said, “I have called all the SHO’s and DSP’s of the city for a meeting today. They will be directed that there shouldn’t be any problem which causes harassment to the public.” Showing her eagerness to interact with the people, she said, “I look forward to interact with people of the city. Without public support, police cannot work at its best. And so I plan to initiate a public and police meeting soon which will be held at least twice a month”.

Asked about security plans on the upcoming verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief, the SSP said that security arrangements is being looked after by SP Eish Singhal and a meeting was held on Tuesday regarding the same to finalise the strategy chalked out for it. Speaking about the upcoming Panjab University student elections, the SSP said that resources and manpower is being verified to chalk out a proper plan so that the elections are carried out in a peaceful manner.

When asked about the low conviction rate of cases held by UT Police in court, Jagadale said, “I will hold a meeting with the prosecution (pairvi) wing of Chandigarh Police as to configure if there is low conviction rate of cases in court and what needs to be done in this regard.”

