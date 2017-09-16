Chandigarh’s Abhijit tied at 7th place

Abhijit Singh Chadha Abhijit Singh Chadha

Chandigarh golfer Abhijit Singh Chadha carded a score of eight-under-66 to share the seventh spot with Divyanshu Bajaj after the end of the third round in the PGTI Jaipur Open being played in Jaipur on Friday. Noida’s Vikrant Chopta continued to stay in the lead with a third round score of two-under-68 to end the day with an overall score of 17-under-193.

Chadha, who shot a score of five-under-67 in the first round followed by a score of six-under-66 in the second round, made a par score on the first two holes in the third round before sinking a birdie on the third hole. The next four holes saw Chadha making a par score before hitting another birdie on the eighth hole.

A bogey on the ninth hole did hamper things for the Chandigarh golfer as he finished the front nine with a score of one-under-33. Chadha made par scores on the next four holes before sinking his third birdie of the day on the 14th hole. Maintaining his composure, Chadha made par on the next two holes before hitting birdies on the last two holes to end the round with a score of eight-under-66.

Chadha’s overall score at the end of the third round stood at 11-under-199 as he shared the seventh spot with Bajaj. Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar reduced Chopra’s lead to two strokes after his standout performance of 65 took his total to 15-under-195. Delhi’s Honey Baisoya also produced the day’s best of 65 to rise to third place at 14-under-196. Shamim Khan (67) of Delhi was another stroke back in fourth.

