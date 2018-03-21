Chandigarh: US woman files cheating complaint against city dentist

Representational Image Representational Image

A US-BASED woman, Gertrude D’Souza, has filed a complaint against Dr Mohit Dhawan, a dental specialist who runs a clinic in Sector 21, for allegedly cheating her of Rs 7.13 lakh by providing dental implants of “poor quality” and also on the pretext of bearing the expenses of her hotel stay here and of travel to several hill stations. D’Souza lodged the complaint through email with the Chandigarh police and an FIR was registered Tuesday.

The alleged episode dates to October last year. D’Souza came to India for dental implantation in August, 2017.

Dr Mohit Dhawan denied the allegations of US national. He said, “I am the real complainant in this case and the woman moved a complaint against me after I had already filed a complaint against her in the district courts, Sector 43, for the recovery of my dues of Rs 1.50 lakh. The Chandigarh police have wrongly lodged an FIR against me. I will hold a press conference to present all the facts in detail.”

In her complaint, D’Souza said, “She was looking for dental implants and contacted Dr Mohit Dhawan, who runs Avance Dental Care (clinic). He said that he would carry out the procedure in two sittings. She came to India on August 1, 2017. The dentist allegedly used “sub-standard” implants and took the full payment of Rs 7,13 437 through cheque. He also allegedly offered to arrange her hotel stay as well as her visits to several hill stations. But he did not do so.”

The complainant said that after she returned to the US, she realised that the implants were sub-standard after the “upper crown fell down”.

She checked with Dr Dhawan through email but got no reply. She later got her treatment from Mumbai, for which she had spent Rs 4.90 lakh more. Inspector Davinder Sharma, Station House Officer of Sector 19 police station, said, “We have lodged an FIR against Dr Mohit Dhawan. The FIR was registered after thorough investigation and obtaining legal opinion. A probe is on.”

