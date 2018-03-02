Chandigarh: Three months after hike, parking rates all set to increase again

According to the new rate list, for each entry, a car owner or a three-wheeler owner will have to pay Rs 20 for the first four hours. (Express Photo) According to the new rate list, for each entry, a car owner or a three-wheeler owner will have to pay Rs 20 for the first four hours. (Express Photo)

ONLY THREE months after parking rates were doubled in Chandigarh, city residents should brace for another hike yet again. From April 1, the four- wheeler and two-wheeler owners will have to shell out the double of what they are paying now. According to the new rate list, for each entry, a car owner or a three-wheeler owner will have to pay Rs 20 for the first four hours. These rates will double up every two hours as the commuter will have to pay Rs 40 up to six hours, Rs 60 up to eight hours and Rs 80 up to 10 hours. A day’s pass would be Rs 50.

At present, a car owner or a three-wheeler owner pays Rs 10 and a two-wheeler owner Rs 5 for up to four hours and double the amount every two hours. From April 1, however, a two-wheeler owner will have to shell out Rs 10 for the first four hours, Rs 20 for up to six hours, Rs 30 for up to eight hours and Rs 40 up to 10 hours. And, a day’s pass would be Rs 25 for them.

Joint Commissioner Tejdeep Singh Saini said the rates will be increasing. “It is there in the contract with the firm managing the parking lots about the hike from every April 1,” he said. The parking lots in the city are being managed by Mumbai-based firm, Arya Toll Infra Limited. Even now, there are complaints of no proper system at the parking lots – like haphazard parking, no boom barriers, etc.

A mini bus owner will have to pay Rs 40 for the first four hours and Rs 160 up to eight hours while a tourist bus owner will have to pay Rs 100 for the first four hours and Rs 200 for up to six hours. For up to 10 hours, he will have to pay Rs 400.

If the four-wheeler owners wish to take passes, the charges for those would also be doubled. One will have to pay Rs 1,600 as a monthly pass which is Rs 800 at the moment, Rs 3,600 as a quarterly pass which is Rs 1,800 at present. For a six-month pass, the charges would be Rs 7,200 while an yearly pass would be Rs 12,000.

When the rates were hiked three months ago, there was a hue and cry from various quarters. The residents had stated that there were no smart parking arrangements and even then, the Municipal Corporation approved of the hike. Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, said, “How can they increase the rates when there is no facility? It is sheer harassment. Cars are parked haphazardly and there is no assistance as well. Only to make their own money, people are being troubled.”

