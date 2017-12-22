Chandigarh: Three attacked, hit with flowerpots in the presence of PCR vehicle

A video grab shows Dinesh lying on the road and being attacked during the late night clash in Sector 30 in Chandigarh. (Jasbir Malhi/Express) A video grab shows Dinesh lying on the road and being attacked during the late night clash in Sector 30 in Chandigarh. (Jasbir Malhi/Express)

A BRAWL between two groups left three persons injured, including one critical, at Sector 30. A video clip of the brawl, which was made by a passer-by and later went viral, shows assailants running after hitting a man, Suraj Kumar (36) of Sector 29, with flower pots in the head in the presence of police personnel present inside a PCR Gypsy.

Two injured men, Dinesh (31) and Nishu Rishan (26), who have been discharged from GMCH-32, accused the Chandigarh Police of going soft on the assailants initially and later when the kin of the injured Suraj protested, the assailants were re-arrested on Thursday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night. On Thursday, police added Section 308 of IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide) against four assailants based on the medical report of Suraj, who is still admitted in GMCH-32. Dinesh and Nishu are residents of Sector 29.

Police have arrested four assailants, identified as Rahul aka Chamunda, Punit Sharma, Majid of Sector 30 and Atul Kumar of Sector 29. Dinesh and Nishu were discharged from GMCH, Sector 32, while Suraj is still hospitalised. Suraj suffered critical injuries and he received a dozen stitches on the head. The CT scan reports of Suraj’s head are still pending.

Injured Dinesh, who is in the apple transport business, said, “We were celebrating Nishu’s birthday at Sector 29 when he got a phone call from one of his friends, who wanted to wish him at Sector 30. We rushed to Sector 30 where we were greeted by some locals when five or six men started abusing us and even threatened us to leave the place. As Nishu was engaged in a heated argument, they started hitting us with liquor bottles, bricks and flower pots.” Dinesh, who was discharged from GMCH-32 on Thursday, said, “As someone hit me on the head with liquor bottles and a sharp object on my face, I fainted. I only heard the sound of police vehicle’s siren and later found myseld on a hospital bed.”

Nishu, who has filed an FIR against the assailants, said, “Dinesh and I were on a two-wheeler and Suraj was in his car along with his two nephews when we reached Sector 30. Assailants were more than half a dozen and I named five of them in my complaint. But I was surprised to learn that the police have registered an FIR against them under bailable offences and when we objected, four of the assailants were arrested under preventive sections and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.”

Inspector Devinder Singh, SHO of PS Industrial Area, said, “The initial FIR was registered on the statement of Nishu and the offences were bailable. As two of the assailants – Rahul and Atul – had also been involved in violence earlier, we re-arrested four assailants under preventive sections and sent them to judicial custody on Thursday.”

