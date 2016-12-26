Chandigarh: SSATWA teachers’ group meets finance secretary on salary issue

A six-member delegation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers Welfare Association (SSATWA), Chandigarh, met with Finance and Education Secretary Sarvjit Singh on Sunday. They urged him to resolve the salary problem faced by 1,000 government school teachers working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Chandigarh. The teachers have been working without salaries for the last two months, while the third month is also coming to a close.

Citing constraints of funds from the Ministry of Finance, the Human Resource and Development ministry in a letter dated November 17 had written to the the UT Administration to allocate funds to SSA Employees under the state budget for the smooth conduct of activities under the SSA. However, nothing has been done. The 1,000-odd employees and teachers are still awaiting their salaries.

The letter states, “Based on the anticipated aggregate plan size under SSA, the Department requests the ministry of Finance for adequate fund allocation under BE. The BE for SSA during the current year 2016-17 is RS 22,500 crore against the overall approved PAB outlay of Rs 74,248 crore for all 36 States and UT’s of which the central component comes to Rs 46,700 crore. Due to this gap between the requirements and funds allocated under BE, the department is making all efforts to secure additional funds at RE stage. This is under process and would be evident in the due course of time.”

Speaking on the issue Sarvjit Singh said, “The administration doesn’t have any surplus money in its budget. All the money that comes through the budget is under specific heads for various projects which can’t be used for any other purposes.” He further mentioned that the issue will be resolved by January.

”We have requested him to ask the Director of School Education to release an amount equal to Rs 24,000 or 50 percent of the one month salary to 1,000 teachers as and when MHRD, Government of India transfer budget of 2.42 crore to UT, Chandigarh. It would be an interim arrangement, as the the complete budget is expected to come in the next year,” said Arvind Rana, President of SSATWA. The Association will also launch a mass movement against the central government as to why it is not transferring budget when the disbursal is mandatory as per the provision of combined SSA and RTE 2009.