Chandigarh Sector 17: Women attendants take charge of multilevel parking lot on trial basis

It is for the first time that women will manage the parking lots in the city; this will be part of a joint initiative of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Arya Toll Infra Limited.

Women attendants took charge of managing the multilevel parking lot in Sector 17 on Wednesday. The first lot of 30 trained women were asked to begin work on a trial basis.

The new system of managing the parking lots will begin from June 19. E-ticketing machines, boom barriers, security booths will be introduced on the first day at surface parking lots. Mumbai-based Arya Toll Infra Limited has been allotted the Rs 14.78 crore parking contract. Sandeep Bhora, project coordinator of the company, said: “We took the possession of the multilevel first and that is why we are just asking our women attendants to go out in the field.”

On Wednesday, the women attendants were called from 8 am to 5pm. Training sessions were also held for other women attendants. While some attendants were deployed in the booths, others were deployed on the first level of the multilevel parking who were guiding the visitors. The total staff of 450 will be assigned the parking lots and their place of deployment on Thursday. Also, sessions will be held in behaviour and mind set and operations. Training session in Taekwondo would be given in the coming week to all the women attendants.

Special security booths with toughened glasses have been designed for the attendants to sit. It has been around a year that the parking lots are without any contractor and as a result people have been parking in a haphazard manner without any fee.

Now, with the attendants there to manage the parking lots, for the first three months people will have to pay the old parking fee that is Rs 5 for a four-wheeler and Rs 2 for a two-wheeler. After three months, the new parking rates that is Rs 10 for a four-wheeler and Rs 5 for a two- wheeler would come into force. The rates would be on hourly basis.

A mobile app where one can book his parking space and get to know the real time status of the parking is being prepared which would be formally launched after the trial is over.

