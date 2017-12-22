Chandigarh: Poor visibility disrupts flights, train services

At 9 in The Morning: Two children brave the fog to board their school bus in Mohali on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) At 9 in The Morning: Two children brave the fog to board their school bus in Mohali on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

FLIGHTS AND train services were disrupted in Chandigarh on Thursday owing to poor visibility brought about by foggy weather, said officials. Airport authorities said six flights, including two international, were cancelled after visibility at Chandigarh airport dropped to 800 metres in the afternoon. No flight operated after 2.30 pm on Thursday and the flights were diverted to nearby airports.

Railway officials said ony a few Shatabdi trains, operating between Chandigarh and Delhi, were also delayed by up to two-and-a-half hours. A Chandigarh airport official said other than six flights, several flights were delayed as well. The flights, which were delayed, belonged to Go Air, Spicejet, Air India.

Chandigarh airport PRO Deepesh Joshi said that after the Dubai flight got cancelled on Thursday, Indigo has decided to operate an additional flight on Friday. The flight will depart from Chandigarh in the morning. He said Air India’s Sharjah flight was diverted to Amritsar, while the Dubai flight was diverted to Delhi. A SpiceJet flight from Srinagar was also diverted to Delhi.

Meanwhile, railway officials said several trains were also delayed in the Ambala division of Northern Railway. Several Chandigarh-bound trains got delayed, too. The morning Shatabdi trains, operating between Chandigarh and Delhi, were also delayed. New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express (12011) from Delhi which arrives in Chandigarh at 11.10 am, reached at 1.30 pm on Thursday. The Shatadbi train from Chandigarh to Delhi (12006) was also delayed by two-and-a-half hours and reached Delhi at 12.40 pm. The evening Shatabdi train (12005) from New Delhi to Chandigarh was running late by one-and-a-half hours.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App