Chandigarh: PGIMER centre holds awareness session on cleanliness

A SENSITISATION meeting-cum-awareness generation session for Swachhta Week was organised by the Urban Health Training Centre, Indira Colony, run by School of Public Health, PGIMER, in collaboration with Public Health Development Society (PHDS), Indira Colony.

“The session was organised with the objective to sensitise the government, non-governmental and community members to the sanitation drive under Swachhta Week to be carried out in the colony ahead of Swachhta Survey by Government of India,” said PGI in a statement.

Municipal Commissioner Jitendra Yadav talked about the Swatch Bharat Abhiyan and its importance in the smart city initiative. During his address, he emphasised the need for every citizen to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their locality and promised to extend his full support and co-operation for the same. He promised to provide additional manpower, waste collection dustbins and Sahaj Safai Kendra in the colony.

Dr J S Thakur, Professor, Community Medicine, PGI, talked about various initiatives being undertaken under Swachh Indira Colony campaign launched two years ago.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App