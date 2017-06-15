Chandigarh: PGI director once again tells HoDs to ensure presence of docs in morning OPD

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) director Dr Jagat Ram has once again asked the heads of departments of the centre to work out a mechanism so that faculty members can reach the out patient department (OPD) on time in the morning. PGI officials said the issue of the doctors reaching the OPD on time was again discussed during a meet held on Tuesday.

The meeting was called to brief the heads of departments about the proposed centres coming up at Sarangpur.

“Tuesday’s meeting was called to brief the head of department about the proposed centres,” said a PGI official. He said during the meet, doctors not reaching on time to the OPD was also discussed.

The PGI director, sources said, asked all the heads of department to ensure that doctors reach the OPD on time in the morning. It was also suggested that through roster and bifurcation of duties among the faculty members should be done so that the out patient department and teaching work can be carried out in a proper manner.

During the meeting, installation of biometric machines was also discussed. “It (installation) may not be done immediately, but this option was also discussed,” said a PGI doctor. Last month, PGI director Dr Ram had said: “We are concerned that timing of punctuality as well as timing of attending OPD patient should be adhered.” The Chandigarh Newsline recently highlighted how several doctors remain unavailable in the morning at OPD and patients had to wait for long.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App