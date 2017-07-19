Chandigarh Municipal Corporation submits proposal of entering into fresh MoU with Jaypee to NGT

The MC on Monday had decided that it would enter into a fresh MoU with the Jaypee group, the company running the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra. The MC on Monday had decided that it would enter into a fresh MoU with the Jaypee group, the company running the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Tuesday submitted a proposal to the National Green Tribunal(NGT) of entering into a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jaypee group of having a compost plant at Dadumajra. The next date of hearing would be July 24.

The MC on Monday had decided that it would enter into a fresh MoU with the Jaypee group, the company running the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra. As per the draft MoU, the MC shall continue to pay the tipping fee of Rs 500 per ton with effect from July 15 on the quantum of waste.

It was said that the company shall set up a compost plant of 300 MT capacity in the existing premises within three months at own cost. The company shall also be entitled to the dumping ground material for use of composting which will be supplied by the MCC free of cost at the plant of the company as and when requested by it to meet MCC’s goal of maximizing the consumption of filed material, the draft MoU said.

The MC and Jaypee group had entered into mutual termination of the existing contract few months back. Jaypee was to leave by March 2017 but later it took a U-turn saying that it would upgrade its plant and set up a compost plant as well. Since Jaypee wasn’t processing the garbage, NGT asked it to do so, and the councillors in the general house went ahead to pass that the proposal may not be accepted and the contract be terminated. They were all set to take possession of the land.

However, when the facts were told to NGT, the Tribunal observed that Jaypee may set up the compost plant and upgrade its existing plant as assured by the company. Following this, a MoU had to be drafted.

