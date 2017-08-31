Chandigarh Municipal Corporation approves 10 per cent hike in property tax amid protests by Opposition

Mayor Asha Jaswal during an MC meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Mayor Asha Jaswal during an MC meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

THE GENERAL House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved a 10 per cent hike in property tax. Even as Congress Councillor Devinder Babla went on to say that the BJP-led municipal corporation was burdening the residents with a slew of taxes, Mayor Asha Jaswal said she could not let the institution (MC) go bankrupt.

It was stated that according to the self-assessment scheme of property tax on commercial, industrial and institutional land and buildings in Chandigarh, rates of property tax were to be reviewed and revised periodically that is every three or five years but it wasn’t done resulting in a loss of Rs 92.04 crore.

“With the increase in rental value of commercial properties, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was required to revise the rates of rent for rental buildings at least once in five years. But, the MC Chandigarh did not revise the rates of rent for rented commercial buildings in different zones, which were fixed at the time of beginning of the property tax scheme in 2003, for calculation of annual rental value of a property and then property tax,” the authorities observed.

According to the 2007 survey, there are only 23,000 commercial buildings in the city. But, many new establishments have come up. The commercial properties in all the sectors of Chandigarh are divided into different zones and the tax is calculated according to the built-up area with the rate as per the zone. At present, whereas a booth owner pays around Rs 1,800-2,000 property tax per annum, owner of a 10 marla plot (for commercial purposes) pays around Rs 9,500 per annum. The owner of a two-way showroom at Sector 17 shells out around Rs 35,000 per annum. But now, he will have to pay around Rs 38,500.

MC Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha said that even as they had been passing agendas of development works, they needed funds. “We passed a budget of Rs 1,000 crores. From UT’s grant-in-aid, we had Rs 260 crores and our own revenue is just around Rs 125 crores. So we need to generate more funds,” he insisted. Congress Councillor Devinder Babla said, “Chandigarh is not a city of landlords, it is a city of working people. Already, the parking rates are going to be doubled. There is so much of pressure on the residents and now this property tax.”

Babla, while addressing Mayor Asha Jaswal, said, “In the history of Chandigarh MC, you will be called Taxwali Mayor as you have been imposing tax after tax.” The mayor shot back, “I am the head of an institution and I cannot let it go bankrupt. Salaries of employees also have to go. I have already said that if for the betterment of the city, I need to take tough decisions, I will.”

Babla, however, retorted saying, “Soon, you would ask people to deposit their luxury cars with the MC as it is going bankrupt. There are other means of earning revenue as well. So, many properties are lying vacant.” BJP councillors hailed the hike and passed the agenda.

