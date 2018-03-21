Chandigarh: Man gets 10-yr RI in 2016 NDPS case

Police said 40 injections of restricted drugs were recovered from his possession without any license or permit. (Representational Image) Police said 40 injections of restricted drugs were recovered from his possession without any license or permit. (Representational Image)

THE DISTRICT court, Chandigarh, Tuesday sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment to a City resident in a NDPS case of 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. The convict, Deep Kumar, a resident of Dadu Majra, was sentenced imprisonment by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ashwani Kumar Mehta, under section 22 of the NDPS Act.

According to police, the accused was arrested while he was found possessing 40 “intoxicant injections.” Police said the checkpost was set up to curb the crime incidents in the city. At the checkpost, police officers spotted Kumar while he was walking towards the checkpost. After seeing the checkpost, he stopped before entering at the checkpost and then started running in the opposite direction. A police team nabbed him and during spot checking, police found that he was carrying illegal injections in her bag which were seized by the police. Police said 40 injections of restricted drugs were recovered from his possession without any license or permit.

Police sources said Kumar was on his way to sell injections when he was arrested at Sector 25. A case was then registered against him under sections 22 of the NDPS Act, at Police Station Sector 11, Chandigarh. Meanwhile, during the trial proceedings in the court, the defense counsel argued that Kumar was falsely implicated in the case and the recovery of contraband made from him was fake.

However, based on the evidence and statements recorded in the case, the court held the accused guilty and sent him to jail for 10 years.

