Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee: Subcommittee approves flyover-underpass combination

THE SUBCOMMITTEE of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee approved a combination of a flyover and an underpass on Sector 29 road here on Friday. Of the seven options shown, this one got the nod. After objections were raised by the Department of Urban Planning on a flyover on the Sector 29 road, the consultants were asked to get different options chalked out.

A senior officer of the UT Administration, who was part of the meeting, said, “It’s a combination of a flyover at about 9 metres height on Dakshin Marg for straight movement of traffic. Then, there would be an underpass on Purv Marg below ground level for straight movement of traffic and then a roundabout at 2.5 metres height to facilitate the right movement of traffic and at level free left movement.”

The officer said the roundabout at the centre would facilitate right movement of traffic from any road. But, with this combination, there will be segregation of straight traffic from turning ones and the height of the flyover would be in check. “The roundabout can be used by any of the traffic movement as it is now,” he added.

The consultants, M/s Stup, along with officers of the engineering wing, including Chief Engineer Mukesh Anand and superintending engineers, Chief Architect Kapil Setia, urban planning department officials, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture Rajnish Wattas and several others were present at the meeting.

The urban planning department had been objecting that the entire traffic will choke the Sector 32 rotary where the hospital was also located which was a silence zone. However, in the design that has been finalised, the flyover will end 400 metres before the Sector 32 rotary. Wattas said, “All the other six designs were not approved because they were somehow affecting the cityscape. This presentation was approved by all of us.”

Another architect, who attended the meeting, said, “In fact, at the very beginning of the meeting, we were told that we don’t have to go into technical aspects as it was the work of the engineering wing. We were just asked to give our views on whether the heritage was being affected by all this. Moreover, the approval is already there from the ministry. So, we selected a design which doesn’t affect the city’s design much.”

