Chandigarh: Heritage celebrations at Capitol Complex to be held on June 10

THE UT Tourism department has said a big no to Punjabi pop singers to perform at its much-awaited world heritage celebrations which will take place at the Capitol Complex on June 10 this year. “The event is such that we do not prefer Punjabi pop singers or even Indi pop ones. It won’t look good if they perform at Capitol Complex, that too at heritage celebrations,” tourism director Jitender Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline.

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, who has been the most sought-after singer for the tourism department, has also not been considered for this event. Earlier, the tourism department had planned to call A R Rahman but he is not available during that time. “We are shortlisting some Sufi singers for musical evening at the Capitol Complex,” said a senior officer.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore will be the chief guest. The administration will unveil the plaque of UNESCO world heritage at the Capitol Complex. UT Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal confirmed the development. The work of installing the plaque has been given to the UT engineering wing. Sources said that help was being sought from Government College of Arts for the designing of the plaque. For D day, other cultural events have been planned as well.

On July 17 last year, the Capitol Complex had got the world heritage status. The Capitol Complex buildings comprise the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab and Haryana Secretariat and Punjab and Haryana Assembly along with monuments of Open Hand, Martyrs Memorial, Geometric Hill and Tower of Shadow.

