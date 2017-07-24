Chandigarh has no parking etiquette, we’ll teach them: Firm

At a parking lot in Sector 22, Chandigarh. Express At a parking lot in Sector 22, Chandigarh. Express

FINDING CHANDIGARH citizens parking mindlessly in the parking lots, the company managing the city’s parking lots has decided to teach them parking etiquette. A campaign has been planned in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation which is likely to be rolled out next week.

Sandeep Bhora, company’s project manager, said that as Chandigarh residents have an attitude problem, their staff was facing problems in teaching them parking sense. Jingles, awareness campaigns in the parking lots through deployment of marshals, small banners and hoardings about rules of parking are some means which have been planned initially.

“The way it is lane driving, the same rule applies for lanes in parking as well. One car is parked covering two bays and that is where we face problems. Another thing which is being done is that a car is parked blocking somebody’s way and then the person goes without taking off the handbrake. When our staff requests them to park in a proper manner, people start arguing,” Bhora said.

Marshals with the company would also teach residents proper spacing between vehicles and the minimum distance that has to be maintained. “Sometimes people park so close to the next car that the other person can’t even open his car door; sometimes they park in such a manner that the other person cannot take out his vehicle from the bay. So these basic parking manners need to be taught,” he added.

The company will also give 100 to 200 free parking passes, which would be valid for some time, to all those people who participate in the campaigns. Bhora said that the VIP culture was leading to problems. “If there are two cars lined up for paying the parking fee or taking the parking slip at the entry and exit points, people start honking. One doesn’t honk even when one has to wait at the red light,” he said.

UT Traffic Police too feels that this sensitisation to parking rules is the need of the hour. Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said, “It is really a good initiative and people should be taught parking sense. Our traffic policemen too deal with wrong parking issues daily and this awareness would help in bringing a behavioural change among residents.”

Attendants to be shifted With bars and clubs reopening on Madhya Marg and in sectors 35 and 43 after the Supreme Court’s observations on liquor ban, the company has decided to replace women attendants with men attendants on 5 pm to 8 pm shift. This shift was earlier being managed by women here.

