Chandigarh DC issues direction against functioning of private coaching centres from 8 am to 3 pm

UT deputy commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi on Wednesday issued directions that no private coaching centre in the city would remain open from 8 am to 3 pm. It has also come to light that teachers of several government and private schools are hands in glove, the administration said in a communique released on Wednesday. The order would come into force from July 1 to August 29.

“These coaching centres are involved in the business of giving tuition to schoolchildren and their tuition timings clash with the school time, which act as a deterrent for children going to school,”

Also, the UT Cadre Education Employees Union, Chandigarh, had once stated that they were spoiling the future of the children and even preventing children from attending school.

Following these inputs, the UT Deputy Commissioner, by exercising the powers vested under Section 144 of CrPC, directed that all the private coaching centres within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall not render coaching to school going children from the specified timing in public interest for a period of 60 days. Those students who have already appeared in final exams or passed out from schools are exempted.

Welcoming the decision, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 37 Chandigarh, Harmeet Kaur said, “It’s a good decision, which will help to improve students’ attendance in school. It’s true that students from the science stream prefer to go to private coaching centres instead of going to school, which also run during the school timings.

The decision will prevent children from attending classes at private coaching centres.”However, sources in the UT education department said that earlier, too, similar orders were issued but they failed to keep tabs on the private coaching centres, which were giving tuition to school students during school hours.

