Students work to give ‘neglected’ places in city a new meaning

Students of Chandigarh College of Architecture on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Students of Chandigarh College of Architecture on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

In a quest of enhance the derelict spaces of the city, a group of students from Chandigarh College of Architecture are collaboratively working on improving the neglected areas. The students are working on a competition project as directed by the NASA (National Association of Students of Architecture) to bring life in the abandoned and ‘lost spaces’ in Chandigarh and have identified around 1-2 ‘lost spaces’ in almost every sector of the city.

In one such effort, the students have transformed an area in front of the EWS housing colony in Sector 26E into a vibrant community space driven by social impact. “With an aim to bring the residents and the people of the city closer, we are trying to reform the space while catering to the prevalent social problems of child education for the underprivileged children and lack of safe playing zones for kids, said Kanav, a student of Bsc Architecture of Chandigarh College of Architecture. Sharing more information about the work, he said, “While working on my project, I had found a location in Sector 34 near Gurudwara, quite inappropriate. We worked on the place and changes were made. Now, we are waiting for the response of the people, to move further with our project”.

Working on their design interventions, the students have installed custom-made sustainable sitting units to attend to the lack of sitting benches in the area. They have also worked to turn the empty land into an organic playground by installing cubical frames from scrap iron. The frames would offer community gathering spaces and also an element to innovate and play.

The students also intend to start an educational programme by introducing day classes for the underprivileged kids with the help of the residents of the society without charging any fee.

