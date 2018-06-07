Chandigarh: Cab driver arrested for ‘molesting’ girl, gets judicial remand

He was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. (Representational Image) He was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. (Representational Image)

A CAB driver was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl at the Tribune roundabout late on Tuesday night. According to police, the accused have been identified as Narender Kundu, a resident of Pabra village in Barwala, Hisar, Haryana.

He was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.

The complainant, a student of BEd (Bachelor of Education), told police that she had gone to Delhi to inquire about a coaching institute and then she hired a share cab to return to Chandigarh. She sat in the front as six passengers were already there at the back. When the cab reached Chandigarh, only three passengers were left along with the victim.

The three got off at Hallomajra around 11 pm and then the victim, who had to go till the Tribune roundabout, was alone in the cab. Since the Tribune roundabout was just two kilometres away, the victim booked a Uber cab from her cellphone to go home after getting off the share cab.

The cab driver, finding the victim alone, allegedly began to molest her after locking the cab. When the cab driver slowed down at the zebra crossing near the roundabout, the girl somehow managed to open the lock and get off. The Uber cab booked by her was also following the offending cab. The Uber driver stopped the Ertiga cab at the Tribune Chowk. The victim then raised an alarm and also called her brother. Fearing trouble, the accused driver fled leaving the cab behind.

A complaint was then lodged by the victim with the police and a case was registered under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 31 PS.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, the SHO of Sector 31 PS, said the accused had been driving the share cab on the Delhi-Chandigarh route for the past four years. Police arrested him by tracing his vehicle number and his credentials. The accused Kundu was arrested near the Tribune roundabout.

