Chandigarh BJP office celebrates Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday as ‘good governance’ day

To celebrate the birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a ‘Good Governance’ day was organised at the BJP’s Punjab office in sector 37, Chandigarh, by councillor from ward number 8 and Mayor Arun Sood.

A thanks-giving programme was also organised by the councillor for the residents for re-electing him as the area councillor. On the occasion of the Good Governance day all the party workers pledged that in the next five years they will establish good governance in the city, besides putting it in a position of one of the best cities across the globe. Party workers took a pledge to support the councillors to materialise the aim.

Watch what else is making news

While addressing the gathering, party president Sanjay Tandon said, “We are talking about good governance, the foundation stone of which, was laid down by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the aim is being carried forward by our present Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is on the path of establishing good governance and eradicating corruption.”

While thanking the ward residents for re-electing him as the ward councillor, Mayor Arun Sood added, “The rivals tried a lot to malign my image but I am thankful to the residents for supporting me and showing their faith in my work.” He assured that in keeping with the way he has carried out development work in the city during his tenure as the Mayor, he will continue the drive in the coming years for the betterment of the city. A Community Lunch was organised for the attendees and a cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.