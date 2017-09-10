Chandigarh Art and Heritage Festival: Artists, students come together for drawing workshop

Artists at the drawing workshop organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi. Artists at the drawing workshop organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi.

The corridors of the Government College of Art was abuzz with activity, as 40 artists from the Tricity along with students from various schools took part in a drawing workshop organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, as part of the 9th Chandigarh Art and Heritage Festival. Aimed at bringing both participants and the public closer to many nuances of drawing, Yusuf, an eminent artist from Bhopal, shared his expertise and experience besides closing monitoring the work of participants. Using pen, ink and a cloth, Yusuf also created a work during the workshop.

Yusuf moved to Bhopal to join late painter J Swaminathan when he was setting up Bharat Bhavan nearly three decades ago. Close collaboration with Swaminathan ‘opened many doors’ for young Yusuf. Swaminathan also considered that ‘there is none better than Yusuf who understands the meaning and magic of line’. Yusuf employs the abstract medium for uncovering what is not directly accessible, with each work depicting a movement. “For decades, I have worked with young people. There is a wonderful energy and the interactions open many doors, not just for them, but for me too. Together, we find new answers and connects as I share my work and its many facets and styles. So, this workshop is special and achance to interact with both artists and students,” says Yusuf.

Drawing, for long, says Yusuf, was considered a second-grade medium, with water and oil being the first choice of many. “Pen and ink were the mediums for my work, affordable, easily available and also effective. I chose drawing for I could say so much in it, irrespective of the fact that there was no money. For me, drawing has so many varied facets and this is what I am sharing in this workshop and in my lecture,” says Yusuf.

For many participants, the workshop was a chance to create their own works and also interact with other artists. Nature, portraits, scenes from life, personal philosophies, society and its changing faces, social issues, were the many themes of the works, done mostly in charcoal and pen. The workshop was followed by ‘Quanta’, an audio-visual presentation by Yusuf on his work over the years and the series close to his heart. “These interactions help me address many questions about drawing and provide new perspectives,” adds Yusuf.

As part of the festival, the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi invited the king of laughter Surendra Sharma at Tagore Theatre to present a completely absorbing show, one that had the audiences laugh out loud.

