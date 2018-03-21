Chandigarh: Amarinder says yet to read STF report on Majithia, Sidhu presses for action

I will keep coming to the media and keep leaking more points from the report. He may belong to any party. He should be punished. (In pic- Navjot Sidhu Cabinet Minister) I will keep coming to the media and keep leaking more points from the report. He may belong to any party. He should be punished. (In pic- Navjot Sidhu Cabinet Minister)

Days after Punjab government told the High Court that CM Amarinder Singh had formed a two-member panel to examine STF report on the alleged role of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug racket case, the Chief Minister said that he was yet to read the report.

“I have not seen the report. The matter is in the High Court,” a non-committal Amarinder said when he was asked for his reaction on the report. He was speaking to mediapersons soon after Punjab Governor’s address in the Assembly.

Less than two hours later, his Cabinet Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu, addressed the media in the press gallery of the Assembly and read out from what he claimed to be a copy of the report alleging that several accused in Bhola drug racket stayed with Majithia and how differences among them were sorted out by Majithia himself. “Everything is there in this 34-page report. There is all the proof. What else do we want?” asked Sidhu without referring to Amarinder. The CM had earlier stated that he too wanted to take action against Majithia, but there was no proof.

When informed about Amarinder’s remarks on Tuesday, Sidhu said, “He is the honourable Chief Minister. I cannot go to him to show him the report. He is the one who set up the STF,” said Sidhu. He added, “I will keep coming to the media and keep leaking more points from the report. He may belong to any party. He should be punished.” Asked why he was the only one from the Congress party to seek action against Majithia, Sidhu said, “One man with courage makes the majority.”

Earlier, about 40 MLAs had written a letter to Amarinder seeking action against the Akali leader. The group, at that time, was perceived to have Sidhu’s backing. Making a case for STF chief Harpreet Sidhu being handed over the investigation in drugs case, Sidhu said, “He is an honest officer. In fact, Majitha is now rattled that Captain sahib may hand him the investigation.”

The Punjab government had on Thursday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had formed a two-member committee to examine the report prepared by a senior police officer on the alleged role of former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug racket case.

Punjab’s Advocate General Atul Nanda had told the court that the report pertaining to Majithia, was under active consideration by a committee and sought three weeks from the bench to apprise it about government’s position in the matter.

