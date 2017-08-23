CBSE asks all its schools to frame guidelines for safe internet usage

The board has also asked the schools to install effective firewalls, filtering and monitoring software mechanisms in all the computers and regularly review filtering and blocking policies and procedures. The board has also asked the schools to install effective firewalls, filtering and monitoring software mechanisms in all the computers and regularly review filtering and blocking policies and procedures.

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has issue a circular to all CBSE affiliated schools, asking them to frame guidelines for safe and effective use of internet and digital technologies in schools and buses. The board has asked the schools to draft a policy on the safe use of electronic devices and implement it.

In the circular, the board has asked the schools to promote a safe and secure educational environment for effective teaching and learning and to discourage students from actions detrimental to themselves, their peers and the value system. The board has also asked the schools to avoid digital and video images of individual students or teachers on school websites for safety of children.

Regarding safety of children in buses, the schools have been told that they can provide a mobile phone to each school bus driver to deal with unprecedented emergency, but it should be of a basic model without any internet facility and data storage. “Schools are, thus, advised to take the measures to ensure that no inappropriate and illegal activity through IT enabled devices takes place in its premises and they should educate students for the safe and effective use of the internet and make children aware of the rule regarding usage of internet and display rules in this regard prominently,” the circular reads.

The board has also asked the schools to install effective firewalls, filtering and monitoring software mechanisms in all the computers and regularly review filtering and blocking policies and procedures.

Various types of unsolicited contents available on the internet must be blocked and computers should be configured with parental control filters or antivirus of appropriate standard and digital surveillance system must be deployed. The schools, however, have been asked to allow children access only per-selected websites appropriate to their age group.

Apart from these, the schools have been asked to sensitise parents about internet safety norms and they should take strict disciplinary action against those who attempt to bypass filtering or to access inappropriate or illegal material. The schools is also required to disable the usernames and passwords of those who leave the school promptly.

