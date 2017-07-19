CBI arrests fraudster wanted in J&K

The accused in Chandigarh district court . (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) The accused in Chandigarh district court . (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A man wanted in a fraud case in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the CBI in Chandigarh late on Monday night.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Gupta, a native of Haryana.

Gupta was produced in a local court Tuesday for transit remand for sending him to Jammu and Kashmir. Gupta was an officer with a government bank and is accused of passing a loan to a person on fake documents in 2011.

As he stopped appearing in the CBI court in Jammu and Kashmir, the court there issued warrants against him and he was arrested by members of CBI Chandigarh from Chandigarh.

