Captain’s son’s I-T case: Matter adjourned for October 4

On Monday, the court of additional session judge Rajiv Berry had granted stay in the case till September 7.

Ludhiana | Published:August 23, 2017 1:49 am
Raninder Singh case, Amarinder Singh, Raninder Singh IT Case, Punjab News, Indian express news Son of Capt Amarinder Singh, Raninder Singh (Center) (File)
The court of chief judicial magistrate Jaapinder Singh on Tuesday adjourned the tax evasion case involving Raninder Singh, son of Captain Amarinder Singh, for October 4.

This case was filed against Raninder by Income Tax department is under section 276C (evasion of tax) of I-T Act, which pertains to “properties” and “concealed income” allegedly owned by Raninder in various foreign countries. ENS

