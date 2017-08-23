Captain Amarinder Singh meets Ram Vilas Paswan, seeks review of Rs 31,000-cr debt burden

The CM assured smooth and streamlined procurement of Kharif crop in September just as the wheat procurement had been handled smoothly. (File) The CM assured smooth and streamlined procurement of Kharif crop in September just as the wheat procurement had been handled smoothly. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday called upon Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, to seek central support in settling the debt burden of Rs 31,000 crore incurred for foodgrain procurement during the previous Akali Dal-BJP regime.

Paswan, however, told mediapersons that since the Rs 31000 crore debt issue was related to the Finance Ministry, his ministry was not in a position to examine the matter. His department, he added, could only make suitable recommendations to Finance Department. While Amarinder described the meeting as fruitful, Paswan said secretaries of both the sides will take the discussions forward, said a statement by the government.

A state government release, issued after the meeting, said there was some confusion over the findings of the Jha committee, which was set up by the central government in April 2016 to examine the Punjab government’s claim of Rs 20,000 crore in foodgrain dues. The state on Tuesday sought setting up of another committee to look into the entire issue again.

Amarinder, who also sought from the Union Minister reimbursement to state for losses incurred in procurement operations for the Central Pool, said his government wanted to be fully prepared for the ensuing Kharif season, which was expected to yield a good 18.2 million tonnes of rice. The CM assured smooth and streamlined procurement of Kharif crop in September just as the wheat procurement had been handled smoothly. Barring south Punjab, the state has had good rainfall and is gearing up to ensure timely procurement.

The release added that during the meeting, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Rs 31000 crore debt, which includes an interest component of Rs 18,500 crore, had arisen due to difference in actual cost and provisional/final cost approved by Centre as a result of non-rationalisation of Principles of Procurement Incidentals (PPIs). He further said, in a formal letter to the Union Minister, that despite repeated assurances from the central government, no progress had been made so far in resolving the issue.

Amarinder said the state had continued to carry out procurement operations despite these gaps, in view of the National Food Security and the unrest that could spread among the farmers if the procurement of wheat and paddy was not carried out. The CM added that failure to resolve the issue ahead of the procurement season had forced the state government to convert the whopping gap of Rs 29919.96 crore (as on March 31,2017) into a clean term loan. As a result, the government of Punjab, he claimed, has been burdened with an onerous unsustainable debt burden with an annual debt-servicing liability of Rs 3240 crore for the next twenty years.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to ensure that the matter is looked into afresh and proportionate burden is shared by all in a just and fair manner in the interest of the food security of the nation and to ensure that no farmers’ unrest occurs in case the procurement operations are hindered as a result of this decision in the ensuing paddy season starting in September 2017.

