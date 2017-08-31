PU campus elections: Campaigning picks up pace a week ahead

SFS members during the general body meeting at Panjab University on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) SFS members during the general body meeting at Panjab University on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Ahead of the Panjab University elections on September 7, campaigning picked up pace on Wednesday. Student leaders of GGDSD College (Sector 32), DAV College (Sector 10), Postgraduate Government College (Sector 46) and Postgraduate Government College (Sector 11) actively took part in campaigning in classes.

The parties verbally shared their manifesto, making student welfare and issues as their key points and use it as the main task to convince students. Almost every party leader said this time they would not allow political leaders to come and address the students inside the college. “Political interference causes a lot of trouble on the campuses and disturb the atmosphere. Some groups which are funded and supported by political groups try to gather support on the same basis but nothing positive has ever been gained by such groups,” said Aman, SOPU leader from Sector 46 college.

Similar views were expressed by other parties of different colleges. The parties have commenced their job of promotion and class interactions in different colleges. Some popular groups in the colleges are Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) and Indian National Student Organisation (INSO).

The ABVP of PGGC Sector 46 finalised their panel and manifesto for the coming elections. The manifesto includes no outsiders permitted on the campus, construction of hostels, WiFi allotment, work on commencing BSC, BEd and MA. The party has planned the strategy of man to man marking in different parts of the college to convince and explain the students. The party wishes to have no political interference or visits to the campus.

Whereas, SOPU group of PGGC Sector 46 has not yet announced the panel, but are ready with the manifesto. Aman, a member of the party, discussed the manifesto and objectives of the party. “The party wants no political chaos in the college as it effects the students and atmosphere of the campus. We contest and work for students’ welfare and needs on a whole in cooperation with the administration,” he said.

Organising of cultural festivals and setting of interactive clubs for students, girl security and welfare are some key points of the party’s manifesto. The SOI was the winning party in the previous elections at GGDSD College and has started their work for this year. Though the party has not presented any manifesto, their aim is students welfare and completion of activities and jobs. The suggestion box in the college is an issue the party has been working on and hope to complete this year.

The INSO of Shri Guru Gobind Singh College in Sector 26 has prepared its manifesto for the elections. The manifesto includes students welfare and solving the student issues and problems. The car parking is a troublesome issue. The party will be working on the allotment and construction of parking area on the college campus to prevent any kind of fines or trouble with the traffic police.

On Wednesday, professor Emanual Nahar issued general guidelines for the eligibility criteria for the candidates which will be sent to all the departments. “The code of conduct of elections will be started from today. After the code of conduct, no candidate shall be permitted to make use of posters, printed pamphlets or any other printed material. On the issue of defacement, the authority will take strict action. The university is bound to implement Lyngdoh Committee recommendations to ensure violence-free elections and peaceful campus,” he said.

He also informed that all efforts would be made to maintain academic atmosphere on the campus during the election process. A grievance committee has been established and also a committee related to election expenditure will be constituted. During the election days, outsiders and vehicles without stickers will not be allowed inside the campus. Also, necessary steps will be taken to maintain law and order on the campus.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App