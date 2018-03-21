Call centre employee gang rape: Accused sent to judicial custody

During the three-day police remand, the police have been able to recover a knife, which was used in the crime, and a mobile phone from him. (Representational Image) During the three-day police remand, the police have been able to recover a knife, which was used in the crime, and a mobile phone from him. (Representational Image)

The court of Palwinder Singh, Judicial Magistrate First Class, in Chandigarh on Tuesday sent Kamal Hassan alias Dildil, an accused in the gang rape of 21-year-old-call centre employee, to judicial custody after his three-day police remand ended.

During the three-day police remand, the police have been able to recover a knife, which was used in the crime, and a mobile phone from him.

The remand of the accused was sought by the Chandigarh Police in the court after the victim identified him during a Test Identification Parade inside Model Burail Jail among 10 persons. She identified him in the presence of a deputed magistrate.

The call centre employee was raped by two persons in a secluded area behind Iron Market, Sector 29, in December, 2016. One of the accused, Mohammed Irfan, who was an auto driver and a resident of Zirakpur, was later arrested along with his two associates, but in a rape case of a Dehradun woman in November 2017. His DNA profiling matched with the samples, which had been taken from the clothes of the call centre employee in 2016.

Chandigarh Police later obtained the custody of Irfan on production warrants on March 13. Hassan, who is his cousin, was arrested following his interrogation.

