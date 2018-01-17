Burail jail: Warder wanted to supply drugs to inmate held in narcotics case last year

Two residents of Sangrur, Rocky and Sonu, were also identified from whom Vivek Kaushal (in picture) was procuring the narcotics Two residents of Sangrur, Rocky and Sonu, were also identified from whom Vivek Kaushal (in picture) was procuring the narcotics

A day after Vivek Kaushal, the temporary jail warder of Model Burail Jail, was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs inside, police identified the undertrial prisoner, to whom he was about to hand over the packet, as Dheeraj Sharma. He is lodged at Model Burail Jail since July 2017.

Kaushal also disclosed that a woman, identified as Geeta, gave him Rs 2,000 for delivering the drugs to the prisoner. Two residents of Sangrur, Rocky and Sonu, were also identified from whom Kaushal was procuring narcotics. On Tuesday, Kaushal was again produced in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Kushal Singla who extended his police custody for two days. Kaushal is currently in the custody of Sector 49 police.

Sources said Kaushal was working as a messenger for Sharma as a handwritten note by a woman, identified as Geeta, for the prisoner was also seized from his possession on Sunday.

The message was written on the packet, in which the drugs were kept, asking well-being of Kaushal and the time when Sharma will come out of the jail. “The message was addressed to Sharma with his nickname Sunny. Sharma, a resident of Dadumajra, Sector 38, was arrested for supplying injections of Buprenorphine to addicts near a private school in Sector 36. During interrogation, Kaushal confessed to accepting Rs 2,000 from Geeta who delivered him the narcotics for Sharma,” said a source. Around 880mg heroin, 6.58gm charas and 385 tablets were seized from Kaushal.

A senior jail officer said Kaushal is not divulging the identity of the supplier. “The jail department is also questioning Sharma who is changing his statements frequently. Once he claimed that it is a conspiracy to implicate him in a false case. We are working on the theory that Sharma might be supplying drugs to other jail inmates,” said the officer.

Police sources said the court of JMIC Singla was also appraised of all these developments on Tuesday. The defence counsel, however, opposed the remand claiming that the police wouldn’t take the accused to Sangrur and had failed to recover anything from him in the last 24 hours. Taking note of the same, the magistrate directed the police to ensure his DDR entry to be made at Sangrur.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, Sector 49 Station House Officer, said they sought a remand of five days, but received two days’ police custody. “We will also question the undertrial prisoner,” he said.

Sources said a meeting between police personnel, probing the case, and jail officials also took place at police headquarters, Sector 9, in this regard on Tuesday. IG (prisons) O P Mishra said the warders, who frisked Kaushal and recovered drugs from his possession, will be rewarded by the jail administration in coming days.

