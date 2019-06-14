Chandigarh: Burail jail to have own de-addiction centre

Dealing with inmates who are drug addicts, the Burail jail administration is setting up its own 10-bedded de-addiction centre at the jail complex, which will start functioning within two months.

O P Mishra, IG Prisons, said that the requirement for the de-addiction centre had emerged as many jail inmates, who had been involved in petty crimes, including burglaries, thefts, snatching, were found to be addicted to a variety of drugs, including heroin, smack, charas and ganja. When they are lodged in the jail, they show drug or alcohol withdrawal symptoms, which have to be handled in a holistic manner, the IG told Chandigarh Newsline.

The de-addiction centre will be equipped with all required facilities, including medical staff, doctors and a psychiatrist, who will be contractual. A laboratory for testing blood samples will be set up. A proposal has been sent to the department concerned in this regard. The centre will start functioning within two months.

A survey will be conducted in the jail among the inmates to ascertain the drug addicts. The ones found addicted will be sent to the de-addiction centre initially for a 15-day medication course. Later, they will be given counselling sessions and there will be recreational activities, as per the procedure of de-addiction medication process.

Earlier, any inmate in the jail with withdrawal symptoms had to be shifted to government hospital in case of emergency, but now since the medical staff of de-addiction centre will be of the jail itself, the addicted inmates will be treated in the jail only. An official said this would not only enable them to treat the drug addict immediately on their own but it would also resolve the security issue as while taking out the inmates from the jail there is always a risk of the inmates fleeing.

24 inmates held with drugs since 2015

From 2015 onwards, 24 inmates have been held with drugs in the jail, and most of them were drugs addicts. Till June this year, three have been held with drugs, including ganja and opium.