Burail inmates to get GMCH specialist consultation

The prison authorities said this will help the inmates get quick consultation, besides reduce their movements, thus, minimising the risk of prisoners escaping during hospital visits. (Express photo) The prison authorities said this will help the inmates get quick consultation, besides reduce their movements, thus, minimising the risk of prisoners escaping during hospital visits. (Express photo)

THE INMATES of Burail Jail will soon get to consult specialists from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, through videoconferencing as both the authorities have decided to start a telemedicine facility for the prisoners. The prison authorities said this will help the inmates get quick consultation, besides reduce their movements, thus, minimising the risk of prisoners escaping during hospital visits.

“We are going to start the telemedicine facility along with the Burial Jail authorities soon. Earlier the inmates had to visit the hospital for small ailments as well. The specialists will see them with the help of telemedicine,” Dr Ravi Gupta, Medical Superintendent, GMCH, told Chandigarh Newsline. The GMCH doctors said a roster would be made and on daily basis, the specialists, including orthopaedics and surgeons, would provide consultation through the doctors connected from the Burail jail.

“Currently,if any specialist opinion is required, the inmates have to visit the hospital. This new facility will end all these procedures and only serious cases will be referred to the hospital,” said Dr Dasari Harish, head of the department of forensic medicine, who is in charge of the videoconferring facility. He added that the hospital is hoping to start the facility by month end.

“The project is being launched after we received a request to start telemedicine facility from the Burial jail authorities. Om Prakash Mishra, Union Territory Deputy Inspector General (DIG), who holds the charge of IG (Prisons), told Chandigarh Newsline that there were two reasons for starting the telemedicine facility.

“It will help us to get the advise of the specialists for the inmates quickly and this facility will reduce the movements of the prisoners to and fro the hospital. Currently, if an inmate is taken to the hospital, we have to make arrangement of several things like security,” said Mishra. He added that they are also planning to upgrade the medical infrastructure in phased manner. The Burail jail has a full time medical officer posted at the hospital.

AT GMCH, officials said that currently the telemedicine facility is given in court cases only. “In future, we are planning to give consultations to nearby community and primary health centres as well,” said Dr Harish. While there has been no incident of a prisoner fleeing from any Chandigarh hospital recently, one was witnessed in Panchkula last year when an inmate had escaped from General Hospital, Sector 6.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya