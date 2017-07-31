Built by GMADA: Libraries in Mohali parks waiting for an opening — & books

At a closed library in a park in Phase 3B2, Mohali, on Sunday. (Express Photo) At a closed library in a park in Phase 3B2, Mohali, on Sunday. (Express Photo)

AS MANY as six library buildings constructed in the city parks this year are waiting for books as the Municipal Corporation seems to have forgotten the project. The buildings are lying empty and the MC officials said that they were not sure when they would be able to open the libraries to the public.

Councillor Inderjeet Kaur Kumbra said that she had written a letter to the MC mayor and the commissioner to open the libraries to the public or the buildings would become a shelter for drug addicts. She added that the libraries were constructed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) but later all the parks were handed over to the MC.

According to the GMADA officials, library buildings were constructed in Phase 3B1, Phase 4, Phase 6, Phase 4, Sector 69, Sector 65 and Phase 6. The libraries were constructed so that people could read books and newspapers when they go to the parks. GMADA officials added that around Rs 15 lakh was spent on the construction of the libraries.

“I will take up the matter in the House meet. If the money was spent then the MC should take quick action to buy the books so that these could be beneficial for the common people,” said Congress councillor K S Bedi. Mayor Kulwant Singh said that he would take up the issue with the MC officials and look into the matter. He added that there might be some technical issue, otherwise there was no question of not opening the libraries to the public.

However, the libraries built around six years ago are running in city park in Sector 68 and in Phase 10 park. The library in Sector 68 is well maintained but in Phase 10, people usually complain of insufficient staff and infrastructure. The residents had also asked the MC to hand over the Phase 10 library to the residents’ welfare association but the proposal did not materialise.

