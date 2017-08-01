PU to seek nod for 7 non-teaching posts in meet today

The university has also asked for approval of taking Rs 17.98 crore deficit from the Punjab government. The university has also asked for approval of taking Rs 17.98 crore deficit from the Punjab government.

Despite the controversy about the teaching and non-teaching ratio at Panjab University, the varsity will seek approval for seven non-teaching posts, including ex-gratia four assistant registrars and three superintendents, from the Board of Finance (BOF) in a meeting to be held on Tuesday. The agenda which is being placed for the meeting as item number 16, reads, “Regarding the issue of approval of Ex-gratia posts of Assistant Registrars (4) and superintendents(3) already existing in the budget estimates of Panjab University.”

According to sources, the university, despite promising to do a manpower audit of the non-teaching staff, has proposed the agenda which certainly shows that the Broad of Finance members have no idea if the post is required or not. “The university’s move of proposing seven more post that too from non- teaching is not justified at all. How can they ask for adding more liability on the ongoing financial crisis and also when the UGC has clearly directed the university to follow 1.1.1 ratio for teaching and non-teaching posts. At present, the ratio is 1.3,” said an official request anonymity.

Meanwhile, the sources also said the manpower audit of teaching staff, which was previously done by the university, got rejected in the last BOF meeting and after that the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) and BOF officials had asked the university to submit the corrected manpower audit of the teaching staff. However, the approval of the manpower audit has not been listed in the agenda list.

The sources also claimed that in the BOF meeting, the university has also shown the inflated income of Rs 150 crore from examination fee, while in reality the income has decreased since the admission in BA-I have decreased because of the poor Punjab School Education Board XII results. Last year, the admission fee income shown by the university was around Rs 135 crore.

The university has also asked for approval of taking Rs 17.98 crore deficit from the Punjab government. While some PU officials claimed that instead of showing deficit to the BOF, the university should have added Rs 17.98 crore in the expenditure of current year. Sources said the university has reduced the expenditure and has shown inflated income.

The university has also asked for approval of allocation of Rs 23.28 crore for the completion of the under construction multi-purpose auditorium on the south campus of Sector 25, Panjab Uniiversity. “Though the source of the fund is not clear. If it has originated from planned fund, the the approval of the bodies concerned should have been taken before diverting this fund,” said an official.

