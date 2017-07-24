BJP wants Hindi or Punjabi as Chandigarh’s language

The issue has been raised by MP Kirron Kher several times. She stated that communiques sent to people are in English because of which those staying in villages and colonies do not understand. She had emphasised that UT must send communiques in Punjabi or Hindi language as well so that it becomes easier for people to understand. The issue has been raised by MP Kirron Kher several times. She stated that communiques sent to people are in English because of which those staying in villages and colonies do not understand. She had emphasised that UT must send communiques in Punjabi or Hindi language as well so that it becomes easier for people to understand.

The BJP has decided to take up the issue of having Hindi or Punjabi declared as UT's language in a meeting of Home Minister's Advisory Committee scheduled to be held on July 27. The issue has been raised by MP Kirron Kher several times. She stated that communiques sent to people are in English because of which those staying in villages and colonies do not understand. She had emphasised that UT must send communiques in Punjabi or Hindi language as well so that it becomes easier for people to understand.

BJP chief Sanjay Tandon said: “In Haryana, it is Hindi and in Punjab it is Punjabi. So why it is English in Chandigarh? If not Punjabi, at least Hindi should be adopted. People in villages do not even understand the communication sent by the UT Administration in English.” Around 15 issues of the city have been selected for discussion at the July 27 meeting. Issues like transfer of leasehold to freehold plots, Chandigarh citizens be preferred for jobs in Punjab and Haryana as well and others are also lined up.

The UT administration has recently re-constituted the Home Minister’s Advisory Committee for Chandigarh. The Union Territories are administered in accordance with the provisions of Article 239 to 241 of the Constitution of India. Under the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, certain subjects pertaining to UTs have been allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA particularly deals with legislative matters, finance and budget and services for UTs.

Apart from Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, other members of the committee include MP Kirron Kher, BJP president Sanjay Tandon, Mayor Asha Jaswal, former mayor Kamla Sharma, former nominated councillor Surinder Bahga, Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla and others. The meeting of the committee will be held at the Union Home Minister’s residence in Delhi.

