‘BJP promised jobs, but only 7,886 recruited in 3 years’

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in Chandigarh Monday.

Blaming the BJP government in Haryana for leaving the youths at “crossroads”, Congress has claimed that the Manohar Lal Khattar government has given jobs to only 7,886 persons during its three year tenure in the state.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the government was on the verge of taking jobs of thousands of youths including those employed as guest teachers. “Mere 7,886 recruitments made by Khattar government is a glaring example of grave injustice done to Haryana’s youth. As against this, nearly 20,000 youth have either been sacked or given a notice for termination of services in various departments. As many as 1500 employees, who were employed under the National Health Mission and National Rural Health Mission, have been sacked,” he alleged.

“The BJP had come to the power on the slogan of jobs to youths or unemployment allowance ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per month to those who had passed Class 12 and BA or MA examinations, but were without jobs. After three years, Haryana’s youth find themselves at a crossroad with no hope of livelihood or employment and with the future looking bleak,” said Surjewala while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Surjewala, who was a Cabinet minister during the previous Hooda government, claimed that the Congress government provided jobs to about one lakh youths during its tenure of 10 years. “They (BJP leaders) talk of transparency in government jobs. But what is the benefit of such claims if they don’t provide jobs to the youths,” questioned the Kaithal MLA. The Congress leader said that during past three years Haryana has witnessed 13 major paper leaks, “and yet not a single conviction has happened”.

