Biomedical waste management: PGI panel to suggest ways to improve system

A committee, formed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) administration, will soon come up with suggestions on how to improve the existing biomedical waste system at the institute. The committee has been formed after reports came to limelight that biomedical waste recovered in Punjab belonged to medical institutions in the city. “We have constituted an internal committee consisting of senior officials to look into the newspaper reports and also suggest improvements which can be carried out to manage the biomedical waste system at PGIMER,” said PGI spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar.

“After newspaper reports about recovery of biomedical waste allegedly belonging to various healthcare institutions from scrap dealers in Punjab, the local police have been asked to investigate and lodge an FIR. According to the PRO, the management of biomedical waste is also monitored by designated officials. About the PGI’s management of biomedical waste, Wadwalkar said the institute has a robust biomedical waste management system. “Incinerable waste is incinerated and non-incinerable plastic waste is shredded and disposed off as per rules,” she said.

A member told Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday that so far the committee has met thrice to discuss the issues. “We are looking the existing system and will come up with suggestion how can we improve the mechanism,” he said. The Punjab Pollution Control Board had inquired the matter and also questioned several scrap dealers in Punjab. They then compiled a reported which was shared their Chandigarh counterparts. PPCB official Piyush Jindal said they have written to the PGIMER to look into the matter.

