‘Between 1 lakh and 1.50 lakh people used CTU buses in 2015’

CTU bus passengers in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) CTU bus passengers in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

CHANDIGARH SAW a decline in the use of CTU buses, its main state public transport, in the five years from 2011 to 2015, ironically at about the same time as CTU began ramping up its fleet. According to the State of Environment Report (SoER)-2016 released on Wednesday, personal ownership of vehicles was one of the reasons for the decline from a high of 2.50 lakh in 2011 to a low of 1 lakh in 2015.

SoER states, “The graph of users of CTU buses was between 2.50 lakh and 2 lakh in 2011. The graph declined in 2012; in 2013, the graph was between 2 lakh and 1.50 lakh users, in 2014 it was between 1.50 lakh and 1 lakh. Though the graph shows an improvement, it remained between 1.50 lakh and 1 lakh users in 2015.”

The report reads, “The trend shows that the passengers travelling through public transport from adjoining states including local areas also, are decreasing in the current years. It is also correlated with the selection of people to travel through personal vehicles. Specially the interstate passengers travelling per day through public transport are decreasing sharply as they prefer to travel by personal automobiles.”

The SoER report shows that the graph of interstate users of CTU buses was more than 50,000 whereas in 2015 the graph was below 0 mark. Amit Talwar, Director, CTU, said, “Indeed, the declining trend of use of public transport is the reason behind the increasing vehicle population in Chandigarh. But the situation has been changing in the last two years.”

However, said Talwar, the trend had been reversing in 2016 and 2017. “That has forced us to include more new buses in fleet of CTU buses.” Currently, CTU operates 392 buses and there are two Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBT): ISBT-17 and ISBT-43. Almost two-thirds of the fleet, that is 258 buses, were added in the last two years.

1,239 goods vehicles registered in 2015

There is a fall in the number of registration of goods vehicles and tractors in the last few years in Chandigarh. In 2014, 1455 goods vehicles were registered and in 2015, the number of registered goods vehicles were 1,239. As for tractors, 28 tractors were registered with the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) in 2013, whereas nine tractors were registered in 2014. In 2015, 13 tractors were registered.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App