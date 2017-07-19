BBMB power generation 7 per cent more than CEA’s target

Representational Image. Representational Image.

The power generation from BBMB Power Houses during 2017-18 till July17, 2017 was 7 per cent more than the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) target of 299.1 crore units for this period. The generation from BBMB was 322.1 crore units.

A release by the board stated that all BBMB Power Houses individually have also achieved power house generation target set by the CEA for this period. “BBMB has also met water requirement demand of the partner states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during this summer.

Today, the water level of Bhakra reservoir is 1596.60 feet against the last year level of 1584.13 feet,” the release stated.

