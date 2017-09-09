Banur murder: Police suspect involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

File picture of deceased Daljeet Singh. (Express file photo) File picture of deceased Daljeet Singh. (Express file photo)

TWO DAYS after the murder of a Congress councillor’s husband at Banur, police suspect that the crime was the handiwork of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Deepu, one of the accused who was named in the FIR, is said to be a close associate of Bishnoi and he was booked in an attempt to murder case by Banur police around four months ago. The victim, Daljeet Singh, was instrumental in the registration of that case against Deepu.

Police sources said that Deepu had a brawl with some people at the town market around four months ago. While Deepu and his men were beating a man, Daljeet’s friend Munish Joshi and his son stopped Deepu from beating the man and also warned him that they would lodge a police complaint if he did not stop harassing people in their locality. Munish lives in the old town area.

After the incident, Deepu along with his friends opened fire at Munish’s house. Nobody was injured in the incident but the incident shocked the town. At that time, Daljeet helped Munish in getting a case registered against Deepu. “Deepu was also an old friend of Municipal Council president Nirmaljeet Nimma’s friend. In elections, Deepu used to help Nimma. After the registration of the case, Deepu nursed a grudge against Daljeet Singh which could be a reason for the murder,” said a police officer probing the case.

The Banur Station House Officer, Inspector Gurpreet Singh, said that they were working on various angles. He confirmed that Deepu was booked in an attempt to murder case after he fired gunshots at Munish’s house. The Mohali police is also doing an investigation as they have registered a case against some unidentified persons who shot three persons in an attempt to snatch a Maruti Swift car.

Mohali’s Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they had vital leads that the murder was carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi’s men. The police also have inputs that another hardcore criminal, Sampat Nehra, was involved in the crime. “We have vital leads about Nehra’s involvement. He is also wanted by Chandigarh Police in many cases of assault and attempt to murder. Nehra is a close associate of Bishnoi and they mostly operate in Haryana. Nehra is currently out of jail,” Chahal said.

